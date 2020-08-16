Breaking News

COVID-19 infections drop as 162 patients die

By Ngwako Malatji

The COVID-19 infections  number has dropped by less than 1000 compared to yesterday , giving credence to scientific claims that most of the provinces in South Africa  might have reached the peak.

Yesterday, 4513 people had tested positive for the deadly disease.

 But today, 3692  people tested positive for the virulent disease, increasing the total number of national infections from 583 653 to 587 345.

The infection number was recorded from 22 609 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far from 3378 029 to 3400 638.

Of the 587 345 infections, 472 377 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, shooting the recovery rate to 80 percent.

 In a statement on Sunday August 16, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize  also said  162 patients  have succumbed to the disease, hiking the death toll from 11667 to  11 839.

Of the new fatalities,  said Mkhize, 70 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, 27 in Gauteng, 21 in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 in North West and 20 in the Western Cape.

 

 

 

