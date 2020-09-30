E-edition
COVID-19 infects 1 767 more people, kills 67 more patients

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19  has infected 1 767 more people in the last 24 hour cycle, increasing the total infection figure from 672 572 to 674 339.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday, September 30.

Mkhize  said the 1767 infections were  recorded from 23 426  test conducted in the past 24 hours, with 15 345 of those conducted in the private health facilities and  8081 in the public centres.


So far, 4 187 917  have been conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March, with  2 376 722 conducted in the private institutions and 1 811 195 in the public establishments.

Mkhize also said  67 more  patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths  from 16 667 to 16 734.

He also said of the 67 deaths,  three were from the Eastern Cape,  37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, nine from the Western Cape, and seven from the Free Sate.

He also said of the 674 339, 608 112 have recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 90 percent.

