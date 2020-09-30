COVID-19 infects 1 767 more people, kills 67 more patients

COVID-19 has infected 1 767 more people in the last 24 hour cycle, increasing the total infection figure from 672 572 to 674 339.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday, September 30.

Mkhize said the 1767 infections were recorded from 23 426 test conducted in the past 24 hours, with 15 345 of those conducted in the private health facilities and 8081 in the public centres.

So far, 4 187 917 have been conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March, with 2 376 722 conducted in the private institutions and 1 811 195 in the public establishments.

Mkhize also said 67 more patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths from 16 667 to 16 734.

He also said of the 67 deaths, three were from the Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, nine from the Western Cape, and seven from the Free Sate.

He also said of the 674 339, 608 112 have recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 90 percent.

Ngwako Malatji