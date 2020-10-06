COVID-19 infects over 1000 people, kills 87 patients

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 683 242 after 1 027 people tested positive for the virulent disease in the last 24 hour cycle, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday October 6.

The new cases were recorded from 14 591 tests conducted with 10961 done in the private health centres and 3 630 in the public institutions.

This brings the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4294 931 with 2442 065 conducted in the private centres and 1 852 866 in the public institutions.

Mkhize also said the country has unfortunately lost 87 more patients to the disease, increasing the total number of deaths to 17 103.

Of the new fatalities, four were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 35 in KwaZulu-Natal, 28 in Gauteng, five in North West and 15 in the Western Cape.

He also said of the 683 242 cases recorded, 616 857 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji