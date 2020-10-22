E-edition
COVID-19 infects over 2000 more people as Mkhize warns of possible second wave

By Ngwako Malatji

As Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warns South Africans of possible COVID-19 second wave, the number of infections continued to rise after over 2000 new cases were recorded on Thursday, October 22.

Mkhize said 2156 people more have contracted the contagious disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the infection numbers to 710 515.

He also said the infections were recorded from 25 788 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far to 4633 671.


Mkhize, who together with his wife contracted the disease this week, further said 102 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the global pandemic, bringing the death toll to 18 843.

Of the 102, 20 occurred in the last 48 hours.

The recovery rate,  he said, now stands at 642 560, which translated to a recovery rate of 90.4 percent.

