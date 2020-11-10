E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 106 more patients, infects over 1 700 more people

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19 ha claimed the lives of 106 more patients, increasing the death toll to 19 951.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday November 10.

Mkhize said of the 106 deaths, 12 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from the Free State, 33 from North West, seven from Gauteng, and 15 from the Western Cape.


He said 15 of the 106 deaths were reported to have occurred  in the past 24 to 48 hours with two of those recorded in the Eastern Cape, two in the Free State, two in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and eight in the Western Cape.

Mkhize also said  1729 more people have contracted the disease in the past 24 hours, shooting the infection number to 740 254.

He further said of the 740 254  people who were infected with the coronavirus induced disease, 683 194 have recovered , which translates to a recovery rate of 92 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Good Life

Take the hassle out of your side hustle

Many South Africans are turning to side hustles as a way to earn some extra cash. This has been amplified by the explosion in...
Read more
Breaking News

Magashule warrant of arrest confirmed

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule faces the prospect of being the second official of the governing party to be charged and arrested while holding a...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal