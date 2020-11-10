COVID-19 kills 106 more patients, infects over 1 700 more people

COVID-19 ha claimed the lives of 106 more patients, increasing the death toll to 19 951.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday November 10.

Mkhize said of the 106 deaths, 12 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from the Free State, 33 from North West, seven from Gauteng, and 15 from the Western Cape.

He said 15 of the 106 deaths were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours with two of those recorded in the Eastern Cape, two in the Free State, two in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and eight in the Western Cape.

Mkhize also said 1729 more people have contracted the disease in the past 24 hours, shooting the infection number to 740 254.

He further said of the 740 254 people who were infected with the coronavirus induced disease, 683 194 have recovered , which translates to a recovery rate of 92 percent.

Ngwako Malatji