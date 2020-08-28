Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 115 more patients as infection numbers drop

By Ngwako Malatji
A number of potential vaccine candidates are being developed and some show promising results.

One hundred and fifteen more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the dreaded disease in the last 24 hours,  spiking the death toll from 13 628  to 13 743, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday August 28.

Mkhize said of the 115 new deaths,  14 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from Gauteng, 10 from the Eastern Cape, 10 from the Western Cape, 16 from North West and 18 from Mpumalanga.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.


Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infection figures have increased from 618 286 to 620 132 after 1 846  more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

The  cases were recorded from 14 329  tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 3 617982 to 3 632 311.

Mkhize also said that of the 620 132 figures,  533 935 patients have recovered from the  disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 86 percent.

 

 

