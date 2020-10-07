E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 145 more patients, infects over 1900 more people

By Ngwako Malatji
Dr Zweli Mkhize. PICTURE: GCIS

 

 

The COVID-19 death tolls has increased from 17 103 to  17 248   after 145  patients  succumbed to the deadly disease .

 

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on  Wednesday October 7.

Mkhize said  of the new fatalities, one was recorded in the Eastern Cape,  11 in the  Free State, 42 in  KwaZulu-Natal, 41 in Gauteng,  24 in Limpopo, 11 in Mpumalanga  , seven in the Northern Cape  and eight in the Western Cape.


 

He also said the  number of  detected COVID-19 cases  has moved from  683 242  to  685 155  after  1 913 people tested positive for the  killer disease in the last 24 hour cycle.

The new cases were recorded from 23 583 tests conducted with  of those 16 382  done in the private health centres and   7 201 in the public institutions.

This brings the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic to  4 318 514 with 2458 447 conducted in the private centres and 1860 067 in the public institutions.

 

He also said of the 685 155 cases recorded,  618 127 patients have recovered from the virulent disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Magashule supporters promise war if he is arrested

The report of an imminent arrest of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has lifted the lid on the deep fissures within the governing party...
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 infects over 1000 people, kills 87 patients

As of today, the cumulative number of  detected COVID-19 cases is 683 242  after 1 027 people tested positive for the virulent disease in...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal