COVID-19 kills 145 more patients, infects over 1900 more people

The COVID-19 death tolls has increased from 17 103 to 17 248 after 145 patients succumbed to the deadly disease .

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday October 7.

Mkhize said of the new fatalities, one was recorded in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State, 42 in KwaZulu-Natal, 41 in Gauteng, 24 in Limpopo, 11 in Mpumalanga , seven in the Northern Cape and eight in the Western Cape.

He also said the number of detected COVID-19 cases has moved from 683 242 to 685 155 after 1 913 people tested positive for the killer disease in the last 24 hour cycle.

The new cases were recorded from 23 583 tests conducted with of those 16 382 done in the private health centres and 7 201 in the public institutions.

This brings the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4 318 514 with 2458 447 conducted in the private centres and 1860 067 in the public institutions.

He also said of the 685 155 cases recorded, 618 127 patients have recovered from the virulent disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

