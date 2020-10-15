E-edition
COVID-19 kills 158 more patients, infects over 1700 more people

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19 has taken the lives of 158 more patients in the last 24 to 48 hours with 70 of those deaths recorded in Gauteng.

This was announced on Thursday October 15 by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize  who also said the new deaths ballooned the number of fatalities since the outbreak of coronavirus induced disease to  18 309.

” Regrettably we report 158 more COVID-19 related deaths: 22 from  the Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 38 from KwaZulu-Natal, 70 from Gauteng, five from Limpopo, and four from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 309,” reads the statement.


Mkhize also said of the 158 deaths reported today, eight occurred in the past 24-48 hours; one in Free State, one in Gauteng,   two in Limpopo and four in the Western Cape.

He also said the cumulative number of COVID-19 today stands at  698 184 after 1770 people contracted the disease.

He further said of the 698 184 infected, 628 301 have recovered from the disease, keeping the recovery rate to 90 percent.

