Over the past 24 hours, South Africa recorded 1 834 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 714 246. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday October 24.

Mkhize also said a further 53 deaths have also been reported , bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 944.

He also said SA’s recoveries now stand at 644 641 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

Author



Ngwako Malatji