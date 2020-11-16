COVID-19 kills 73 more patients, infects over 1000 people

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 73 more patients in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 20 314.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday, November 16.

Mkhize said of the 73 deaths recorded, 32 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 23 in the Free State , seven in Gauteng, and 11 in the Western Cape.

He also said of the 73 recorded deaths, 15 were reported in the past 48 hours, with seven of those in the Eastern Cape, two in Gauteng, and six in the Western Cape.

Mkhize also said the number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 752 269 after 1 245 people tested positive for the disease. He said of the 753 269 infected people, 695 496 have recovered from the virulent disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.5 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji