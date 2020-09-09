COVID-19 kills 82 more patients as recovery rate rises to 88.7 percent

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 82 more patients, increasing the death toll from 15 086 to 15 168.

Of the new deaths, 10 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 27 in Gauteng, five in the Eastern Cape, eight in the Free State, 10 in North West and 22 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday September 9.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the health professionals who treated them.

Mkhize also said the number of infections has increased from 640 441 to 642 431 after 1 990 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hour cycle.

He further said the new cases were recorded from 21 736 new tests conducted in the past 24 hour cycle, bringing the total number of tests from 3 821 162 to 3842 898.

He also said of the 642 431 cases, 569 935 have recovered from the dreaded disease, which translated the recovery rate to 88.7 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji