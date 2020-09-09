Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 82 more patients as recovery rate rises to 88.7 percent

By Ngwako Malatji
Zweli Mkhize

 

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 82 more patients, increasing the death toll from 15 086 to 15 168.

Of the new deaths, 10 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 27 in Gauteng, five in the Eastern Cape, eight in the Free State, 10 in North West and 22 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday September 9.


He also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the health professionals who treated them.

Mkhize  also said  the number of infections has increased  from 640 441 to 642 431 after 1 990 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hour cycle.

He further said the new cases were recorded  from 21 736 new tests conducted in the past 24 hour cycle, bringing the total number of  tests  from  3 821 162 to 3842 898.

He also said  of the 642 431 cases, 569 935 have recovered from the dreaded disease, which translated the recovery rate to 88.7 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Human rights advocate George Bizos dies

Tributes are pouring in for veteran human rights lawyer Advocate George Bizos, who died today at the age of 92. The SAHETI school, whose board...
Read more
Breaking News

Boring football costs Middendorp Chiefs job

Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed firing coach Ernst Middendorp after denying that the coach has been shown the door earlier today. In a short statement released...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal