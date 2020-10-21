E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 85 more patients, infects over 2000 more people

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize  said the number of COVID-19 infections has increased to  708 359.

This after 2055 people contracted the coronavirus induced disease in the last 24 hours.

Mkhize made this announcement on Wednesday October 21.


He also said 85 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease, increasing the death toll to 18 741.

Of the 85 deaths, he  continued,  eight occurred in the last 48 hours, but he did not indicate, as he previously did, in which provinces these deaths  had occurred.

Mkhize further said  of the 708 359 infections, 641 706 have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

 

 

 

Author


Similar stories

News

Insurance not always a cure-all to damages, loss

Many South Africans believe that having an insurance is the panacea to future losses or damages. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. The ombudsman...
Read more
News

Financial habits young people must live by

The transition into post-graduate life can be overwhelming and managing money and personal finances may seem like the biggest challenge that young professionals are...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal