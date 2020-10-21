COVID-19 kills 85 more patients, infects over 2000 more people

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 708 359.

This after 2055 people contracted the coronavirus induced disease in the last 24 hours.

Mkhize made this announcement on Wednesday October 21.

He also said 85 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease, increasing the death toll to 18 741.

Of the 85 deaths, he continued, eight occurred in the last 48 hours, but he did not indicate, as he previously did, in which provinces these deaths had occurred.

Mkhize further said of the 708 359 infections, 641 706 have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji