COVID-19 recovery rate shoots to 88 percent as 174 more patients die

The number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the deadly disease has increased from 549 993 to 554 887.

This after 4 894 patients beat the disease in the past 24 hour cycle, increasing the recovery rate from 87 to 88 percent.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday , September 3.

Mkhize also said 2 420 people tested positive for the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours cycle.

The new infections shoot the total number of infections from 628 259 to 633 015.

The 2 420 new infections were captured from 20 380 tests conducted, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 3 705 408 to 3 747 101.

Mkhize also said 174 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the global pandemic, increasing the number of deaths to 14 563 from 14 389.

Mkhize said Gauteng recorded 50 new deaths, Western Cape 17, North West 18, KwaZulu-Natal 39, Eastern Cape 24, Free State eight , Mpumalanga 27 and North West nine.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji