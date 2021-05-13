COVID-19 temporarily closes two Gauteng schools

Johannesburg – Academic activities at Krugersdorp High School and St John’s College in Gauteng have been suspended.

This comes after 11 cases of Coronavirus were reported in Krugersdorp High School, while six were detected at St John’s College.

“These cases were immediately requested to go into self-isolation,” said Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

According to Mabona, the temporary closure of the schools is effective from Wednesday, 12 May to Monday, 17 May.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and GDE School Health Teams will conduct contact tracing and tracking at schools across Gauteng.

“This ensures that we are kept abreast of the occurrence of COVID-19 cases and that we swiftly attend to those which we identify,” Mabona said.

– SAnews.gov.za

