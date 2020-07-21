COVID-19 UIF benefit extended to August

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Booi said today that the COVID-19 Temporary Employers/ Employee Relief Fund (TERS) meant to alleviate pressure on those whose incomes were interrupted due to lockdown, will be extended to August.

Booi told legislators that government had decided to extend the lifespan of the scheme.

“I must say, honourable members, that it gives me great pleasure to also announce that following due diligence and consultation with the UIF actuaries and in line with the President’s decision to extend the life of the Disaster Management Act until the 15th of August 2020, we have taken a decision to similarly extend the COVID-19 TERS benefit until the 15th of August 2020,” she said.

Booi was presenting the department budget vote in the absence of Minister Thulas Nxesi, who is in hospital after contracting COVID-19 last week.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has to date paid some R34 billion in benefits.

Kabelo Khumalo