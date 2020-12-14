Covid-19: Will Cyril cancel Christmas this year?

Johannesburg – A possible storm could be brewing for South Africa that could see Christmas being cancelled this year as the second wave gains momentum, which could result in harsher lockdown measures for the country and possible alcohol bans.

On Sunday, the department of health also reported that 7 999 new Covid-19 cases had been identified, taking the total of cases in the country to 860 964.

The country has been left on edge since the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation later this evening, with many predicting that he could be enforcing harsher lockdown measures on the country.

The address follows meetings that took place on Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

Harsher lockdown measures could include a ban on alcohol sales, tighter curfew hours, the number of people to be reduced at gatherings as well as beaches and swimming pools to be closed off to the public to name a few.

South Africans have been left divided on if the country should go into another lockdown, like the one experienced earlier this year.

Take a look at how South Africans have been reacting to the news on Twitter, below:

I just hope this Family meeting ends well tonight#LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/FC4ZxFcXt9 — Thlologelo 🇸🇿🇿🇦🇳🇬 (@Thlolo15March) December 14, 2020

I don't care what what level are we heading in. I have been in level 5 since March.😏😏😏

#LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/4WhYlpCTZ6 — #Please😭Stop💔Gender 😢based😭Violence 🙏🏿 (@GyNieo1) December 14, 2020

The economy cannot afford another hard lockdown, it will bankrupt households and businesses. There must be strict regulations in place and adherence must be enforced. @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @tito_mboweni @TreasuryRSA #LockdownSA — . (@Bongani_SP) December 13, 2020

Our #familymeeting at 8pm I'm expecting 1. 22:00-04:00 Curfew in the khantri. 2. liquor trading hours shortned. 3. Possible, possible "inter provincial travelling" banned for certain provinces. Beaches closed. Its an "Indoors Festive Tournament groove"

#Covid19InSA #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/Fa2Cz12G7N — Lulie Masimini (@luliemasimini) December 13, 2020

#LockdownSA

If Mr. Ramaphosa declares lockdown with immediate effect that means December will be postponed to January pic.twitter.com/QVJSRpXizP — @GABARFOUNDATION (@GetABookAndRead) December 13, 2020

BROKE PEOPLE AND WANTING PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA TO CLOSE DOWN THE COUNTRY THIS DECEMBER #ramaphosa #FamilyMeeting Level 3 pic.twitter.com/uvK6o0zxhr — PPL9ICE🍋🔥 (@PPL9ICE) December 13, 2020

#FamilyMeeting daddy is calling us. I'm not ok it's festive season pic.twitter.com/CCo12SVMPh — Mr. Mosime (@Africa2026) December 14, 2020

“Alcohol won’t be sold during holidays. This include 16, 25, 31 Dec & 1 Jan, I thank you” 🤪#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/KxdB81cf8K — G.S Maku (@gopolang6) December 13, 2020

