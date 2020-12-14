E-edition
Covid-19: Will Cyril cancel Christmas this year?

By Ashley Lechman
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GCIS

Johannesburg – A possible storm could be brewing for South Africa that could see Christmas being cancelled this year as the second wave gains momentum, which could result in harsher lockdown measures for the country and possible alcohol bans.

On Sunday, the department of health also reported that 7 999 new Covid-19 cases had been identified, taking the total of cases in the country to 860 964.

The country has been left on edge since the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation later this evening, with many predicting that he could be enforcing harsher lockdown measures on the country.


The address follows meetings that took place on Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

Harsher lockdown measures could include a ban on alcohol sales, tighter curfew hours, the number of people to be reduced at gatherings as well as beaches and swimming pools to be closed off to the public to name a few.

South Africans have been left divided on if the country should go into another lockdown, like the one experienced earlier this year.

Participate in Sunday World’s poll below and let us know if you think SA should go into another lockdown.

Take a look at how South Africans have been reacting to the news on Twitter, below: 

 

