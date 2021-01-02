E-edition
15 002 more Covid-19 cases reported

By Ashley Lechman
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA- In the photos, shows the coronavirus isolation unit at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa on March 11, 2020.

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded 15 002 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 088 889.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 288 COVID-19 related deaths.”


The department said that the number of total deaths is now 29 175.

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that the country will be placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

Along with the harsh measures, he also closed all beaches, public swimming pools, rivers, dams and ponds for swimming.

This comes after the country has reached alarming levels as it battles against the second wave of Covid-19.  The death toll in the country is also rising every day.

Also read: SA will know soon when Covid-19 vaccines will be available

Leading experts in South Africa’s vaccine procurement strategy say while securing a COVID-19 vaccine is top of the country’s agenda, it is not a magic bullet that will end the pandemic.

