15 002 more Covid-19 cases reported

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded 15 002 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 088 889.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 288 COVID-19 related deaths.”

The department said that the number of total deaths is now 29 175.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 1 088 889 . The cumulative total of tests completed to date is 6 706 231 with 46 913 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. There are 288 new deaths. Total deaths are 29 175. Number of

recoveries is 897 704 pic.twitter.com/M6wrpw7QMB — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 2, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that the country will be placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

Along with the harsh measures, he also closed all beaches, public swimming pools, rivers, dams and ponds for swimming.

This comes after the country has reached alarming levels as it battles against the second wave of Covid-19. The death toll in the country is also rising every day.

Also read: SA will know soon when Covid-19 vaccines will be available

Leading experts in South Africa’s vaccine procurement strategy say while securing a COVID-19 vaccine is top of the country’s agenda, it is not a magic bullet that will end the pandemic.

Author



Ashley Lechman