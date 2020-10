COVID-19 has killed 24 more patients, bringing the death toll to 18 968.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday October 25.

Mkhize said of the 24 new deaths, five were recorded in the last 48 hours.

He also said 1 622 more people have contracted the disease, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 715 868.

He further said of the 715 868 cases, 646 170 have recovered, increased the recovery rate to 90.3 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji