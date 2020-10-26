E-edition
COVIVI kills 40 more patients, infects less 1000 more people

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 40 more patients, bringing the death toll to 19 008, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday October 26.

Mkhize  said of the new deaths , eight were recorded in the Eastern Cape, four in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal , 16 in North West, and seven in the Western Cape.

He also said of the 40 deaths reported today, 10 were recorded in the past 24 to 48 hours.


Mkhize also said that as of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 716 759 after 891 more people tested positive for the disease.

He also said of the 716 759, 646 721 recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

