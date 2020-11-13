COVIVI kills 77 more patients, infects over 2000

COVID-19 has killed 77 more patients in South Africa, ballooning the death toll to 20 153.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday, November 13.

Mkhize said of the 77 fatalities, 29 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 21 in the Free State, four in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal, four in Limpopo, one in Mpumalanga, and 11 in the Western Cape.

He said 16 of these deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, with 11 of those in the Eastern Cape, two in the Free State, one in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal .

Mkhize also said that 2 213 more people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 746 945.

Of the 746 945 infected, 692 177 have recuperated from the disease, which translates to 92.7 percent recovery rate.

Author



Ngwako Malatji