Crafting African brand to embrace and be proud of

Johannesburg – Instead of feeling hopeless during Covid, former True Love beauty editor Ayanda Bikitsha started formulating soaps, introducing us to organic skincare with love, Essence Organics.

The beautician’s interest in soaps started after the boycott of a well-loved soap because of a racist campaign, and that’s when she saw the gap to create soaps that offer moisturising properties instead of supporting racists.

She also discovered that soap bars are friendlier on the environment, as soap does not need plastic packaging, so it was great to be able to keep skin moisturised while looking after the environment.

Self-taught and using only natural ingredients, Bikitsha is adding on to her corporate gift ing and hotel business by launching polishing exfoliating bars that are mild exfoliating soaps, sure to leave your skin looking smooth and clean.

“Even though it’s early days, this has become a source of income, but I want to create an authentic and African brand we can all be proud of,” says Bikitsha.

Bikitsha has researched and trained on formulating skin-care products, so is perfectly suited for creating this range although she insists the secret is finding an ingredient that benefits all skin types to add to the soaps.

“You also need some knowledge of skincare or science as skin can be sensitive and you don’t want to damage it.”

She chose natural soap bases suitable for all skin types and have moisturising benefits.

“I use essential oils, which are suitable for all skin types, from sensitive skin to skin with acne. As a former beauty editor, it makes me proud to meet black creators in my life time.”

