Cricket SA President Chris Nenzani quits with immediate effect

By Ngwako Malatji

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani has resigned with immediate effect, the national cricket controlling body announced in a statement today.

Nenzani’s term was due to end on September 5, when CSA was scheduled to hold its annual general meeting to elect a new president.

The cricket administrator has been in the position since 2013 and has served two three-year terms, the second of which was extended by 12 months in 2019 to see CSA, however his office been under increasing pressure amid the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe in December 2019, a matter that has dogged his office.


What has compounded Nenzani’s situation further is the growing vocal nature of former black cricketers, led by former Proteas player Thami Tsolekile, complaining about widespread racial discrimination in the sport, a cause of action that is part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Allegations of racism surfaced when Tsolekile joined Makhaya Ntini and Ashwell Prince in telling stories of systemic exclusion and bias against black players during team selection.

“Mr Nenzani led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Mr. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population,” reads the statement in part.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s Members Council and the board of directors we thank Mr Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket for over 20 years. We wish him well in his future endeavours, and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket.

“The Members Council notes that in terms of the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) the Vice President, Mr. Beresford Williams will act as President of the Members Council until the appointment of a new President at the AGM scheduled for the 5th of September 2020.

“All members of staff are urged to continue with their commitment and dedication in advancing the game of cricket,” concluded the statement.

 

