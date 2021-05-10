Current team is too old – Hugo

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana’s new coach Hugo Broos will bring his own assistant and has also asked the association to provide him with a local coach to assist him in familiarising himself with SA’s football landscape.

“I will arrive in South Africa on Monday evening, I have been in this country before because I have a South African friend in Cape Town,” Broos told Sunday World. I will invest more time into the South African national league [PSL] to discover local talent. That also means that I will follow the games very carefully in the next coming months,” he said.

“I will bring my own assistant with me and I have even asked the association to have a South African assistant. One of Broos’ worries is that he feels the current average age of the Bafana team is way above the acceptable international standards.

“The current team of Bafana is too old.”

