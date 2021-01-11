Cyril Ramaphosa to hold ‘family meeting’ on Monday evening

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 11 January 2021, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

President Ramaphosa also hosted a virtual engagement on Sunday 10 January 2020 between government and interfaith leaders on the COVID-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy which is an inclusive national effort that enables adaptive responses to the shifting pandemic.

This engagement focused on the unfolding pandemic in the country and on the continent, including efforts to secure vaccines for all.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

This comes after the country recorded well over 70 000 new Covid-19 cases in the past four days.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN SA’S COVID-19 RESPONSE President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 11 January 2021, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 11, 2021

Last week, the health minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize announced that South Africa will be receiving one million vaccines in January.

Mkhize stated that the department will prioritise the protection of SA’s health workers by ensuring that they receive the vaccine by February 2021.

Phumla Williams, the director-general of Government Communication and Information Systems has dispelled rumours making the rounds on social media from NEDLAC that government will be proposing a level 4 lockdown.

Williams said this was not true.

The information being peddled purportedly from NEDLAC on planned Level 4 lockdown announcement is NOT TRUE! It is fake news — phumla williams (@mirriamp) January 11, 2021

Read more: SA health workers to recieve first doses of vaccines by February

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom,



Ashley Lechman