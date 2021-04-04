E-edition
Dan Malesela no longer Chippa United head coach

By SUNDAY WORLD
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 02: Dan Malesela, Head coach, during the Chippa United press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 02, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Chippa United have parted ways with head coach Dan Malesela after the team lost 5-1 to Maritzburg United yesterday.

It is believed that he is a set to be replaced by Luc Eymael.

The result left the team on the bottom half of the table, third from the last position.


Results for Chippa have not been favourable as the team haven’t won a league game in the last six matches only picking up two points.

According to media reports, the controversial Belgian coach Eymael, who is well known is South Africa is waiting in the wings to take over.

