Dan Malesela rejoins Marumo Gallants as head coach

Marumo Gallants have reunited with coach Dan “Dance” Malesela who left Royal AM following an untenable stay at Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s club.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns captain has since last week been rumoured with a return to his former employers. On Tuesday, the speculation was put to rest when Gallants’ officials announced Malesela’s return to the club.

“Coach Dan Malesela has been appointed to lead Marumo Gallants F.C. as the club’s head coach. His appointment follows the resignation of French-Moroccan coach Romain Folz earlier this month,” said Gallants in a statement.

“The role is a familiar one to Malesela. He led the Gallants as head coach prior to the expiry of his contract earlier this year. Coach Malesela will officially take over the reins from today [Tuesday].”

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello said: “It was fortunate that Dan Malesela was a free agent at the same time that we, as Gallants, were seeking a new head coach.

“After some discussions, the decision was made to welcome him back to the Marumo Gallants family. We look forward to the upcoming games with much anticipation and a positive outlook.”

Gallants desperately need to turn their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership. They are sitting dangerously on position 16 in the log after recording a mere six points in eight matches.

Malesela will be expected to help the club climb up the log by starting to collect points in their next match against TS Galaxy in Mbombela on October 4.

Last season, Malesela guided Bahlabane ba Ntwa to the finals of the Nedbank Cup where they narrowly lost 1-0 to star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns.

After the final, Malesela dropped a bombshell and announced his resignation from the Limpopo-based club. During pre-season, club boss Sello unveiled Folz as Malesela’s replacement in a glitzy function in Morningside, Sandton.

Folz clashed with technical director Harris “TV4” Choeu and his stay was short-lived. He resigned at the same time Malesela was having issues with Royal AM bosses over the club’s young chairman Andile Mpisane who wants to play for his club.

