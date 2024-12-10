Dawn of new era as Downs unveil new coach Miguel Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns has unveiled Portuguese trainer Miguel Cardoso as their new head coach.

The well-travelled 52-year-old Cardoso is a former Shaktar Donetsk, Nantes, AEK Athens, Celta Vigo, and Esperance coach.

He replaces Manqoba Mngqithi, who has parted ways with the club after what the club considered a poor start to the season.

The Brazilians have also released Romain Folz and long-serving goalkeeper coach Wendel Robinson.

Steve Komphela has kept his job alongside the new technical team, together with retired goalie Kennedy Mweene.

“I understand the roots of this club. This is a club with a huge identity, and I will do my best to make the people satisfied at the club and to represent them by going along with the objectives of the club,” said Cardoso.

I do not have an ego

“I am a person of values. I have already spoken to the chairman, and honesty and integrity will be the basis of our objectives.

“I do not have an ego; I love people; I love to connect with people because I am a humble, simple person.

“At the same time, I am very demanding because I expect to win, not all the time, but on a regular basis — that is our object.”

He continued: “One day, when I leave the club, I want to be named in the same breath as Pitso Mosimane, Rulani Mokwena, Steve Komphela and coach Manqoba — and also to be remembered as a good coach and a winner.

“It was important that Steve [Komphela] remain with the team because of his experience and also Kennedy Mweene. I want to work with open-minded people.”

The board and the club’s chairman were reportedly unhappy with the results in the months since Mngqithi took over as the Brazilians’ head coach.

Stuttering league debut

Following the club’s failure to win the CAF Champions League, Rulani Mokwena was fired as head coach, and Mngqithi took over.

Sundowns are struggling in the CAF Champions League and have not recorded a single win in their two opening matches.

After a home draw with Maniema Union and another away draw with FAR Rabat this past weekend, they are currently in second place.

Sundowns had a stuttering league debut under Mngqithi and struggled to make headway in the MTN8.

Additionally, Mngqithi had a fallout with Teboho Mokwena and Khuliso Mudau, two of the senior players, whom he benched for a few games.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content