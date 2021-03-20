Demand for alternative energy solutions powers up in 2021

Johannesburg – Loadshedding, increasing energy costs and climate change are the three drivers behind South African businesses increasingly turning towards alternative energy solutions in 2021.

Kyle Durham, Head of Alternative Energy Solutions at FNB Business says, FNB’s Alternative Energy Solutions division has seen a significant increase in demand for renewable energy solutions with Solar PV being the most popular.

The ratio is 1:5 in that for every R1 million that the bank has funded in terms of generators, it has funded more than R5 million in renewable energy projects.

As at December 2020, we have funded approximately 20MW of renewable energy infrastructure for our business customers and of these, approximately 5MW relates to agricultural and secondary Agri customers.

“Despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank is projecting a significant increase in alternative energy funded solutions by the end of the year. Admittedly, it is off a low base, but momentum is growing faster and beyond any expectations we had for this year,” he says.

And Durham notes that the increased interest in alternative energy solutions is not limited to the banking universe.

“When we talk to the industry, they are confirming increased demand for alternative energy solutions. One of our customers in the industry reported that in the first three months of their current financial year, the company turnover exceeded the turnover figure for the previous 12 months,” he says.

Energy Certainty concerns

The agricultural sector, in particular, has shown an increased appetite for alternative energy solutions in 2021. The lack of certainty around constant power supply has had and continues to have a massive impact on the agricultural sector and associated industries.

Farming operations and seasonal planning have been disrupted by repeated outages.

Energy costs

The cost of electricity supply remains high and set to increase further from 1 April 2021. Last month the Presidency announced that the Electricity Regulation Act would be amended to ease licensing requirements for embedded generation projects, which includes roof-top solar power systems.

“Recent analysis suggests that this could unlock up to 5 000 MW of additional capacity and help to ease the impact of load shedding,” the President said in his State of the Nation address.

