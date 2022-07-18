Deputy Minister of Transport has lost six family members in a car accident

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga has lost her son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren in a tragic accident that happened on Monday.

The details of the accident are still sketchy. Sunday World understands that Chikunga is devasted and the department will be releasing a statement soon.

Details of the deaths were confirmed by well placed source in the Deputy Minister’s office. The department was not immediately available to comment.

Chikunga, who keeps a low profile was first appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport in 2012 and served until May 2019. She then briefly served as Deputy Minister for Public Service and Administration before returning to the Department of Transport in August last year.

This is a developing story.

