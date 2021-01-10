Diko on the ropes for not declaring financial interests

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko’s future got muddier after the presidency said she would be disciplined for not declaring her financial interests.

In a statement following “several” media enquiries, the presidency said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has thus far not obtained any evidence pointing to Diko’s involvement in the awarding of two contracts by the Gauteng Department of Health to Royal Bhaca, a company in which her husband has an interest in.

“During its investigation, the SIU did however identify a concern regarding Ms Diko’s duty to disclose all her financial interests. On the basis of a referral from the SIU on her failure to disclose her financial interests, the Presidency has decided to initiate an internal disciplinary process against Ms Diko,” read the statement.

“The relevant processes prescribed in the Public Service Regulations and related documents will be triggered and handled by the Acting Director-General of the Presidency, including consideration of whether Ms Diko remains on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary process.”

Diko has been on special leave for the past 7 months following allegations of her husband’s involvement in an alleged PPE tender scandal. Media reports at the time suggested Diko’s husband, Amabhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, had been awarded tenders to the tune of R125 million by the Gauteng Department of Health to supply PPE in an alleged fraudulent transaction.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD