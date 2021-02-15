Dirty ‘step-aside’ turf war rocks ANC

Johannesburg – This past weekend’s ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting descended into a turf war between the warring factions following a proposed recommendation that party leaders such as Ace Magashule should step aside pending their corruption cases.

Should the recommendation be adopted, Magashule, who is the party’s administration boss, and other senior leaders of the ruling party who have been criminally charged, will have to vacate their positions.

That is if supporters of the former Free State premier fail to sway the party’s NEC to change the recommendations of a report by a team of veterans led by former ANC treasurer- general Mathews Phosa and former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Sunday World has seen a document setting out the guidelines of the implementation of the party’s 2017 national conference resolution on ANC credibility and integrity.

The document states that “a member, or officer bearer or public representative who has been indicted to appear in court of law on a charge of corruption or other serious crime must immediately step aside pending the finalisation of her or his case.”

It adds: “Stepping aside means that the participation and the conduct of a member, or office bearer or public representative, must be guided by the best interests of the organisation and the undertakings set out in the members’ oath prescribed in rule 4.16; this may include relinquishing, forgoing, or refraining from exercising, temporarily, or permanently in whole or in part, her or his rights, duties and responsibilities as a member, offie bearer or public representative”.

After several weeks of toing and froing between ANC officials, who are divided over the matter of stepping aside and the postponement of the finalisation of the guidelines, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile finally presented the report yesterday afternoon.

By the time of going to press, the NEC meeting was divided between factions supporting president Cyril Ramaphosa and those supporting Magashule.

It is understood Magashule allies were against the adoption of the guidelines while Ramaphosa backers wanted the recommendations to be adopted.

In terms of the document, if a member or office bearer fails to step aside, the secretary-general, national working committee, the provincial secretary or provincial working committee may refer the matter to the integrity committee for their consideration.

“The findings and recommendations of the integrity commission will be submitted to the NEC or PEC [Provincial Executive Committee]. Once the NEC or PEC has concluded its deliberations, and taken a decision, the matter will then be made public.”

The document states the NEC or PEC may establish an independent committee in the event of an appeal to review the findings of the integrity commission, after which the NEC shall take the final decision.

If a member refuses to step aside after exhausting the appeal process , the secretary-general may invoke the ANC constitution to suspend the mem- Dirty ‘step-aside’ turf war rocks ANC No agreement as factions dig in their heels at meeting

“The ANC has committed itself to fight against corruption in society and within its ranks, particularly among its members, leaders and public representatives. It has done so in order to defend the unity and integrity of the organisation and to ensure that the ANC becomes an even more effective instrument of liberation in the hands of the people. Accordingly, this fight must be won. These guidelines and procedures form part of the ANC’s arsenal required to win this important fight,” the veterans stated in their report.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom are understood to have been pushing for the guidelines to be adopted.

However, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini and NEC member Dakota Legoete were among those arguing for them to be amended.

“There are those who say the SG (Magashule) must step aside and others are saying he is going nowhere,” a source who was part of the meeting said. Magashule is facing charges over the R255-million Free State asbestos saga, while several senior party members, including former state security minister Bongani Bongo and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede a re also facing charges.

