DJ Black Coffee speaks out against Enhle Mbali’s abuse claims

By SUNDAY WORLD
Black Coffee.

Johannesburg – South African DJ Black Coffee has spoken out against claims of abuse from his estranged actress and model wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Last year in November, Sunday World reported that Enhle lost her court bid to compel her Black Coffee, to fork out millions of rand in legal fees and spousal and child maintenance.

Sunday World revealed that Mlotshwa’s application was dismissed with costs at the Johannesburg High Court, with the judge saying her demands were not substantiated and were not reasonable.


Mlotshwa had demanded that Black Coffee pay her more than R131,000 in monthly maintenance, made up of R80,000 child maintenance for their two minor children, R30,000 for groceries and household items and R17,800 for her beauty cosmetics.

In addition, she had demanded that he pay her medical bills as she had allegedly suffered depression due to stress relating to their highly publicised divorce.

Read more: Mbali Mlotshwa loses court bid against Black Coffee

Enhle Mlotshwa. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Black Coffee took to Twitter to speak out against the allegations of abuse levelled against him.

Black Coffee tweeted, “In the name of respect and dignity for my family and my children I’ve been quiet but now I feel a need to speak. GBV is major issue in our country, every day we read about horrendous crimes committed by men against women and children.
I personally grew up witnessing GBV in my own household and from a young age I vowed never to allow that to happen again under any circumstances.”

“I DID NOT assault Mbali, the mother of my children. I didn’t do it now and I have never done It before. It is truly regrettable that she has chosen to mislead the public using the name of GBV and seeking a protection order against me to sperate me from my children and our home.”

“Divorce is never easy but for us it has been especially painful and I’ve spent the last 3 years in and out of intense therapy to deal with it privately. Everyday I am attacked by relentless lies and falsehoods. I DID NOT ASSAULT HER. As a law-abiding citizen, I will absolutely observe the demands of the interim order but will categorically oppose the permanent installation of its prescripts and this is why we are currently in court.”

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the news: 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

 

 

