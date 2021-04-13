DJ Black Coffee speaks out against Enhle Mbali’s abuse claims

Johannesburg – South African DJ Black Coffee has spoken out against claims of abuse from his estranged actress and model wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Last year in November, Sunday World reported that Enhle lost her court bid to compel her Black Coffee, to fork out millions of rand in legal fees and spousal and child maintenance.

Sunday World revealed that Mlotshwa’s application was dismissed with costs at the Johannesburg High Court, with the judge saying her demands were not substantiated and were not reasonable.

Mlotshwa had demanded that Black Coffee pay her more than R131,000 in monthly maintenance, made up of R80,000 child maintenance for their two minor children, R30,000 for groceries and household items and R17,800 for her beauty cosmetics.

In addition, she had demanded that he pay her medical bills as she had allegedly suffered depression due to stress relating to their highly publicised divorce.

Black Coffee took to Twitter to speak out against the allegations of abuse levelled against him.

Black Coffee tweeted, “In the name of respect and dignity for my family and my children I’ve been quiet but now I feel a need to speak. GBV is major issue in our country, every day we read about horrendous crimes committed by men against women and children.

I personally grew up witnessing GBV in my own household and from a young age I vowed never to allow that to happen again under any circumstances.”

“I DID NOT assault Mbali, the mother of my children. I didn’t do it now and I have never done It before. It is truly regrettable that she has chosen to mislead the public using the name of GBV and seeking a protection order against me to sperate me from my children and our home.”

“Divorce is never easy but for us it has been especially painful and I’ve spent the last 3 years in and out of intense therapy to deal with it privately. Everyday I am attacked by relentless lies and falsehoods. I DID NOT ASSAULT HER. As a law-abiding citizen, I will absolutely observe the demands of the interim order but will categorically oppose the permanent installation of its prescripts and this is why we are currently in court.”

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the news:

I knew Mashimane by the use of vile Twitter influencers and retweet groups on a matter that is infront of the courts that it is just a pure smear campaign. Praying for you and your ex wife can work whatever differences you might have for the sake of your children. — Jolinkomo Quagmire Jr (@SkinnyRetard) April 13, 2021

Yoh I’m also going through a divorce and this is similar to my case. The only difference I live with my children and their mother is trying to strip the hell out me to be left with nothing so that she can have the kids cause the children chose to live with me. You are not alone. — DJ T-MIX_SA (Tshepo Mpele) (@DjTMix_SA) April 13, 2021

Most of the time during divorce, woman turn to fight dirty. They sometimes use kids to hurt their fathers. As for you you are a celebrity you must keep in mind that "it will be important for her to take it to public to make you look bad." All I can say is be strong grootman. — mzanzi (@Rakgolo_Khukhu) April 13, 2021

I respect a man who fights his private battles privately or any other person for that matter. Since the matter is in court, then let it run its course in court. Anything before that is just a pure plan to discredit you. I am praying for you and your family to find strength. — Skhosana Abby (@Abziko1) April 13, 2021

still, remember in 2018 in Sandton city parking @RealBlackCoffee

shouting at his wife in a G-wagen Benz @enhlembali

was just looking down am not surprise coffee will defend himself all I know that niga bulling that lady using money.#BLACKCOFFEE — G-$5 (@nipseyG5) April 13, 2021

Went to court today for something personal.💔 Saw Enhlembali waiting there for her court case too. Yoh. Women go through the most in this country! 💔 Sending love, light and healing to every woman who's going through the most 🙏🏿 — Angy Kwamongwe (@AngelaKwamongwe) April 12, 2021

I think this has become a norm for "celebrities" to point out abuse when their relationship ends. #BLACKCOFFEE — Sphiwe Sgudla (@SgudlaSphiwe) April 13, 2021

