DJ Dimplez speaks out on alleged rape incident

Johannesburg – DJ Dimplez has been cast into the spotlight following an alleged rape claim.

The woman, known as Mamdiarah “Kinky” Diakoumpa, took to social media to share her ordeal, which then backfired against her because she narrated a possible rape ordeal.

DJ Dimplez has since released a statement, after he trended on Twitter for days.

His statement read:

“I have noted the various social media posts and allegations by Ms. Mamdiarah “Kinky” Diakoumpa. On the advise of my legal representatives, I wish to not address the matter any further, on social media or any other public platform. Nor am I at liberty to do so, as the matter is before the relevant authorities. I do however wish to take this opportunity to thank those who have reached out and offered their support and words of encouragement during this time.”

Take a look at how some people reacted to the news on Twitter below:

DJ Dimplez Allegedly raped by a 21 year old Mamdiarah Diakoumpa at a hotel 😳 incase you're wondering/lost.this is the loading baby mama that tried The Coke and disprin technique💀🥴. Allegedly 😭 pic.twitter.com/v3ffaFn7S6 — Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) May 25, 2021

Accepting that DJ Dimples was raped doesn't make you lesser of a feminist…#djdimples — Bobo Chabeli (@B_Chabeli) May 26, 2021

I feel sorry for Dj Dimples. 💔😭 Mogirl ekare o planne this thing😭 https://t.co/eTGQocd7Mo — denasose ea Butha-Buthe 🦕 (@Mamokete93) May 25, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD