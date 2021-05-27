Take the Sunday World Survey
DJ Dimplez speaks out on alleged rape incident

By SUNDAY WORLD
DJ Dimplez

Johannesburg – DJ Dimplez has been cast into the spotlight following an alleged rape claim.

The woman, known as Mamdiarah “Kinky” Diakoumpa, took to social media to share her ordeal, which then backfired against her because she narrated a possible rape ordeal.

DJ Dimplez has since released a statement, after he trended on Twitter for days.

His statement read:

“I have noted the various social media posts and allegations by Ms. Mamdiarah “Kinky” Diakoumpa. On the advise of my legal representatives, I wish to not address the matter any further, on social media or any other public platform. Nor am I at liberty to do so, as the matter is before the relevant authorities. I do however wish to take this opportunity to thank those who have reached out and offered their support and words of encouragement during this time.”

Take a look at how some people reacted to the news on Twitter below: 

