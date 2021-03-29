DJ Euphonik asks court to gag Ntsiki

Johannesburg – DJ Euphonik has applied for an urgent court interdict to stop singer and self-professed poet Ntsiki Mazwai from calling him a rapist, among others, on social media.

He filed the court papers in the Joburg High Court last week on Tuesday and gave the Uwrongo hitmaker 10 days to opposes his application.

In the court papers, which we have seen, Euphonik, real name Themba Mbongeni Nkosi, said Ntsiki had retweeted a post by Women For Change that urged certain DJs not to perform with him as a way of showing support and respect for every survivor of gender-based violence.

This was in apparent reaction to DJ Black Coffee’s decision to invite him to perform at his birthday party.

“If you wanna see the other rapists, watch who is rallying behind other rapists. When DJs put each other on the line-ups, it’s like an invitation to a rapethe- groupies party,” she wrote.

Euphonik said the tweets included the word “#muteeuphonik”.

He said when she was asked by other tweeps what her thoughts were on Black Coffee booking him to perform at his birthday kneeup, Ntsiki replied by saying “birds of a feather flock together”.

The aggrieved Euphonik also said on March 12 that Ntsiki tweeted that the event was going to be attended by a known rapist and a known domestic abuser, in apparent reference to an accusation made by Black Coffee’s estranged wife Mbali Mlotshwa that he had assaulted her.

“And you will rally and clap hands like a bunch of monkeys who can’t tell right from wrong. A gig with predators and violent men in the line-up. Nice,” reads the tweet, according to the court papers.

Euphonik said while Ntsiki appeared to have attempted to avoid naming him, the only inference to be drawn from her posts was that her comments were directed at him.

“The respondent has seen fit to aver/infer/convey, that I am a rapist, an abuser and that I am violent.”

Euphonik also said Ntsiki’s defamatory posts were premised on the rape allegations levelled against him by a Tshwane woman, which were dismissed by the National Prosecution Authority.

He said Ntsiki’s intention was to convey innuendo to her 14 200 Instagram followers and 269 700 Twitter followers that he was not only unethical and dishonest, but had also conducted himself improperly, was without moral fibre and unworthy of holding himself out as an influential public figure.

Euphonik said she had ignored lett ers requesting her to retract the posts and to apologise. Ntsiki declined to comment.

