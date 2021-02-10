Dj Fresh and Euphonik fired by Prime media

Johannesburg – Radio 702 and 947 owners Prime Media has fired radio DJs Fresh and Euphonik following the rape allegations that the pair is facing.

The media company announced the decision on Wednesday evening, indicating that it opted to release the two popular DJs from their contracts.

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021 respectively,” reads the statement.

“This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” said Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

The decision follows allegations which were made by a woman on Twitter who claimed that the two DJs raped her in 2017, at an unknown lodge after a party.

The lady has since opened a rape case against the duo at the Sunnyside police station.

Euphonik posted the following message on his Twitter account after news broke that the station had parted ways with the two DJs:

DJ Fresh also posted the same message on his social media:

Take a look at how South Africans reacted to the news on Twitter below:

Hope you lose more gigs until you take responsibility for what you've done and actually account for the lives you have ruined. https://t.co/heyOoLlnR7 — Hoeverbs 31 Woman (@namhlablack) February 10, 2021

#MacG did say on one podcast that Primedia doesn't want to be associated with scandals #Fresh #Euphonik leave #947 #Primedia — TabisoH (@TabisoH) February 10, 2021

Yoooh i think they where suppose to wait until they are proven guilty or not i will miss euphonik on his music show on sundays — DIKONKETSO MOSOMA (@DD_MOSOMA) February 10, 2021

Men should wake these people are snakes — @yellownation (@tshephorex) February 10, 2021

Euphonik and Fresh bout to go looking for Macg — Chuck Western (@LaPlantFather) February 10, 2021

#FreshEuphonik Last time I checked, Euphonik had 42 houses, renting them out. His Prime media salary was probably for petrol ⛽ — Lucky Manyuma 🇿🇦 (@Luckymanyuma) February 10, 2021

Fresh and Euphonik got comfortable being part of the establishment. Primedia knew about the allegations, but played possum. When it got hot and not mutually beneficial the establishment spat them out. Ownership is important. They shouldve been started their own media houses — Chuck Western (@LaPlantFather) February 10, 2021

This is sad Guilty without prosecution or evidence. pic.twitter.com/pSCWlcXvhr — #BlackChilditsPossible 💙 (@KingMntungwa) February 10, 2021

Why is it going to be both your statements? Why doesn’t a person speak for themselves? I suspect you everytime I see you both issuing a statement together pic.twitter.com/WbY88hEBDz — @Mthi (@Mthi__) February 10, 2021

