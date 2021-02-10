E-edition
Dj Fresh and Euphonik fired by Prime media

By Aubrey Mothombeni
DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg – Radio 702 and 947 owners Prime Media has fired radio DJs Fresh and Euphonik following the rape allegations that the pair is facing.

The media company announced the decision on Wednesday evening, indicating that it opted to release the two popular DJs from their contracts.

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021 respectively,” reads the statement.


“This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” said Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

The decision follows allegations which were made by a woman on Twitter who claimed that the two DJs raped her in 2017, at an unknown lodge after a party.

The lady has since opened a rape case against the duo at the Sunnyside police station.

Euphonik posted the following message on his Twitter account after news broke that the station had parted ways with the two DJs:

DJ Fresh also posted the same message on his social media:

DJ Fresh. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Take a look at how South Africans reacted to the news on Twitter below: 

