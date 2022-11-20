DJ Sumbody has died

Popular South African disc spinner DJ Sumbody has been shot and killed in Joburg this morning.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka was traveling on Woodmead road when unknown gunmen sprayed his vehicle with a hail of bullets killing him and one of his bodyguards instantly.

A Sandton police officer, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, said a third person, believed to be DJ Sumbody s second bodyguard, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after bring shot multiple times in the solar plexus.

He was the brain behind the show Mashaedi on the Engage which was broadcast on Tshwane.

In 2018, the celebrated Deejay dropped the song titled Monate Mpolaye and grew famous and gained prominence at a national level.

He has also dropped several albums that gained positive feedback and contributed to his music success. Some of his albums include Larger Than House (Vol. 1 & 2) and Ashi Nthwela.

This is a developing story and more information will be added later.

