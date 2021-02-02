Dodovu chairs North West oversight panel

Johannesburg – ANC North West heavyweight China Dodovu has been elected as chairperson of the ad hoc committee on the section 100 intervention in the province.

Dodovu is the current chairperson of the select committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, water and sanitation and human settlements.

Before he was deployed to parliament, he served as an MPL in the North West legislature.

Dodovu was nominated by fellow parliamentarian Yunus Carrim, who said Dodovu’s experience in the province was invaluable.

Dodovu said he was up to the task and will lead from the front.

“I will try my level best to be impartial and fair in the work we will be doing as members of the committee. We are expected to report back to the house on the 27th of March. This means the committee has to hit the ground running and put up systems in place and coordinate our efforts.”

Cabinet invoked section 100 of the constitution on May 23 2018, placing several provincial departments under administration, including the department of public works and roads.

The cabinet in December approved the inter-ministerial task team’s recommendation to withdraw direct interventions in the North West by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.

It was headed by Cooperative Governance Mini s ter Nkosa zana Dlamini-Zuma. Under section 100 of the constitution, national government can intervene in the functioning of provincial departments when a province fails to fulfil or cannot fulfil its functions.

Interventions can be based on, among other things, concerns over service delivery or the financial management of provinces.

Kabelo Khumalo