Dr Sindi succumbs to Covid-19

Johannesburg – Well-known doctor, Sindisiwe van Zyl, aff ectionately known as Dr Sindi, has died after suffering Covid-19 complications on Saturday morning. She was 45.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

“Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show, Sidebar with Sindi, and all her social media platforms, she also genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus,” reads the statement.

“A Foundation to continue to support the causes that Sindi so passionately believed in and lived out will be announced in due course. Sindi requested that we don’t post any personal goodbye messages she sent to those close to her. The one thing she prided herself with was that people from anywhere and everywhere were able to share their deepest thoughts with her. We are deeply thankful for all the personal messages of love and support. With love, The Van Zyl Family,” the statement went on to read.

Van Zyl was a medical doctor, social media personality and Kaya FM host.

Through social media, South Africans rallied in support of the well-known doctor and raised in excess of R1.5-million for her medical bills.

It is reported that she was in the process of switching medical aids when she became very ill.

She spent just over two months in hospital and needed the use of a ventilator.

The family’s spokesperson, Melanie Ramjee, said the family is still dealing with the grief and shock of her death.

She said they would like her to be remembered for the loving, kind-hearted, giving and graceful person that she was.

The doctor leaves behind her husband and two young children.

Her family said in the statement that details of the memorial and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage.

