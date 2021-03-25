Drought finally over for SA road runners

Johannesburg – Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) has opened road races and is inviting top runners to grab this opportunity so that they may qualify for the Olympic Games.

Even social runners are allowed to participate and clubs can also organise races – but there is a limit of 250 runners per event.

Road running and other forms of mass participation sport have been closed since last year in line with international regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic that brought the sporting world to a halt.

“We started opening this month and we will have the CGA Championships at the Germiston Stadium. We urge top runners to come and participate in the 21km and the 10km events,” said CGA president James Moloi.

“Later this year in October, we will also have the Spar Ladies race. Other smaller races, like the 5km, will also be organised.

“We gave all the clubs the green light to organise. We want the clubs to start because we want our runners to qualify for the Olympic Games. You must remember that qualifying closes at the end of May and there’s not a lot of time left.”

He continued: “Everyone is allowed to take part but as CGA, we want to reiterate that the maximum number of people is very important. We hope everyone will comply and not have more than 250 runners.”

Top runners to look out for at the CGA Championships include the Phalula twins Lebo- Diana and Lebogang, Gladwin Mzazi, Precious Mashele, Irvette van Zly, Glenrose Xaba, Stephen Mokoka and Desmond Mokgobu, among many others. Mokoka and Mokgobu would want to use the event to prepare for the Olympic Games.

In May, Athletics SA will host the SA half-marathon championship in Port Elizabeth. Mapaseka Makhanya, who will run a marathon abroad in May, will also look to this event to prepare.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena