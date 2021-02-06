DStv celebrates love in all its forms this February

Johannesburg – From the start of local matchmaking reality show, The Bachelorette to international hits like Grey’s Anatomy season 17, DStv is celebrating love in all of its forms this month.

Look out for the premier of local movie One Night KwaMxolisi, the riveting brainchild of Sisanda Henna which stars Linda Mtoba, Motlatsi Mafatshe and Donovan Goliath coming soon to DStv.

Celebrate local love with an M-Net original sequel Home Affairs: A Love Story which comes to M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104), 12 February at 20:00.

Watch the trailer – Home Affairs: A Love Story:

Take a closer look on what’s to come this month on DStv:

Coming this month: One Night KwaMxolisi

4 February: Straight Up on TNT (DStv Channel 137)

5 February: The Wedding Do Over on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104)

6 February: Love by Chance on Lifetime (DStv Channel 131)

7 February: Bridesmaids on M-Net Movies 3 (DStv Channel 107)

8 February: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104)

9 February: Love At The Shore on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104)

10 February: Valentine’s Day Special: Wildlife Wednesdays on Curiosity Channel (DStv Channel 185)

11 February: The Bachelorette SA S1 on M-Net (DStv Channel 101)

12 February: HOME AFFAIRS: A LOVE STORY on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104)

13 February: Love on the Menu on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104)

14 February: A Perfect Planet on BBC Earth (DStv Channel 184)

15 February: HONEY Launches on DStv Channel 173

16 February: The buzz on HONEY (DStv Channel 173)

17 February: Campfire Kiss on M-Net Movies 3 (DStv Channel 107)

18 February: Hightown on M-Net (DStv channel 101)

19 February: The Day We Didn’t Meet on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104)

20 February: 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322)

21 February: The Outpost on M-Net (DStv Channel 101)

22 February: Greys Anatomy S17 on M-Net (DStv Channel 101)

23 February: Drunk Wedding on M-Net Movies 3 (DStv Channel 107)

24 February: The House Bunny on M-Net Movies 3 (DStv Channel 107)

25 February: Forgetting Sarah Marshall on M-Net Movies 3 (DStv Channel 107)

26 February: Pastors’ Wives on HONEY (DStv Channel 173)

27 February: Plus One on M-Net Movies 3 (DStv Channel 107)

28 February: Love Island SA on M-Net (DStv Channel 101)

