Durban FilmMart Institute Announces 2021 Finance Forum Projects

Johannesburg – The Durban FilmMart Institute is proud to announce the 2021 Finance Forum Projects for the 12th edition of Africa’s premier film industry event – the Durban FilmMart – which takes place virtually from 16 to 25 July.

After receiving hundreds of applications, a total of 28 projects – comprising 14 documentaries and 14 fiction features – have been selected for the Finance Forum.

The Finance Forum consists of individual mentorship, public pitching and one on one meetings with film investors, sales agents, distributors, content editors, broadcasters, and programmers, and is a core element of the DFM.

This year’s selection includes a diverse mix of emerging African talent alongside well-established filmmakers from across the continent. Participating African countries include the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Morocco, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa, Swaziland, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe

“The projects have come through despite the fact that much of the world went into lockdown last year which had a devastating impact on the film industry, says Magdalene Reddy, acting General Manager of the DFMI.

“But in true African spirit, the filmmakers on our continent persevered and continued to tell their stories as is evidenced by the quality of this year’s projects that are once again pushing the boundaries in African filmmaking. DFM is looking forward to once again highlighting Africa’s filmmaking talent and connecting the film projects to global players.”

DFM 2021 OFFICIAL PROJECTS:

FICTION

• 2065 (working title) (South Africa) – Producers: Carol Kioko, Carmen Sangion, Director: Carmen Sangion

• Akashinga (working title) (Zimbabwe) – Producer: Jérémie Palanque, Director: Naishe Nyamubaya

• Combat de nègre et de chiens (BLACK BATTLE WITH DOGS) (Senegal) – Producers: Charles de Meaux, Yanis Gaye, Director: Joseph Gaye

• Come Sunrise, We Shall Rule (Zimbabwe) – Bramwel Iro, Director: Nyasha Kadandra

• Conversations with my Mother (Uganda) – Producer: Juliana Kabua, Director: Samuel Tebandeke

• Drummies (South Africa) – Producer: Dries Scholtz, Director: Hanneke Schutte

• Forget Me Not (South Africa) – Producer: Cati Weinek, Director: Sibusiso Khuzwayo

• Frontier Mistress (South Africa) – Producer: Mfundi Vundla, Director: Charlie Vundla

• Hamlet from the Slums (Egypt) – Producer: Ahmed Amer (Egypt), Director: Ahmed Fawzi-Saleh (Egypt)

• Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero (South Africa) – Producers: Sara Gouveia, Lindiwe Letwaba, Inka Kendzia, Directors: Gregory Maqoma, Sara Gouveia, Inka Kendzia

• Sakan Lelmoghtrebat (A House For Expats) (Egypt) – Producers: Naji Ismail and Abdo Samir, Director: Naji Ismail

• The Day and Night of Brahma (South Africa) – Producer: Carol Kioko, Director: Sheetal Magan

• THE KILLING OF A BEAST (South Africa) – Producer: Naledi Bogacwi, Director: Vusi Africa Sindane

• The Mailman, The Mantis, and The Moon (Namibia)- Producer: Valcerine Mouton, Director: Cecil Moller

DOCUMENTARIES

• Defying Ashes (Kenya) – Producer: Joan Njeri Maina, Director: Karanja Ng’endo

• Doxandem, les chasseurs de rêves (Dream Chasers) (Senegal) – Producer: Yanis Gaye, Director: Saliou Sarr

• Dusty & Stones (Swaziland) – Producer: Melissa Adeyemo, Director: Jesse Rudoy

• Eat Bitter (Central African Republic) – Producer: Mathieu Faure, Co producers: Orphe Zaza, Emmanuel Bamoy, Sol Sun, Pascale Appora-Gnekindy, Excutive Producer: Steve Dorst, Director: Pascale Appora-Gnekindy, Co-director: Sol Sun

• Ethel (Egypt) – Producers: Mohamed Siam and François Artemare, Director: Mohamed Siam

• My Plastic Hair (South Africa) – Producers: Mamokuena Makhema, Yolanda K Mogatusi, Director: Yolanda K Mogatusi

• NZONZING (Democratic Republic of Congo) – Producers: Nelson Makengo, Moimi Wezam, Director: Moimi Wezam

• Part of the Pack (South Africa) – Producers: Emily Cross, Michael Cross (South Africa), Director: Emily Cross

• The Possessed Painter: Abbès Saladi (Morocco) – Producer Mehdi Akacha, Director: Reda Lahmouid

• The Woman Who Poked The Leopard (Uganda) – Producer: Rosie Motene, Director: Patience Nitumwesiga

• Time of Pandemics (South Africa) – Producer: Anita Khanna, Director: Rehad Desai

• Unfinished Journey (Uganda) – Producer: Liezel Vermeulen, Director: Joanna Higgs

• Untitled: Miss Africa South (South Africa) – Producers: Bridget Pickering, Darren Kerr, Aliki Saragas-Georgiou and Jacqui-Lee Katz, Directors: Aliki Saraga-Georgiou and Jacqui-Lee Katz

• Wataalat Loughatou él Kalami (Such a Silent Cry) (Tunisia) – Producer: Mehdi Hmili, Director: Walid Tayaa

With principal funding from the Durban Film Office and Ethekwini Municipality, the Durban FilmMart will present a comprehensive online programme of discussions, masterclasses and hangouts in addition to the Finance Forum, thereby contributing to the growth of film industries across Africa.

The 2021 edition takes place from 16-25 July. Registration will open on 1 June 2021.

