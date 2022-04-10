Early Safa presidency vote a trick by Jordaan, say disgruntled members

The South African Football Association (Safa) has finally announced the much-awaited date for the organisation’s presidential elections.

In this elective congress, it is highly probable that incumbent president Danny Jordaan will run unopposed for a third term as Safa head. None of the members has raised their hands yet to go toe-to-toe with Jordaan.

The date for the elections has been brought forward and it will now take place on June 25 at the Sandton Convention Centre while the deadline for nominations is April 19. Initially, the elective congress was mooted for November. In the past, the elections were usually held around September or October.

Some members of the organisation say that bringing the date of the elections forward is a trick by Jordaan designed not to give those who intend to challenge him enough time to canvass and campaign for votes.

Sunday World has established that some members are unhappy and are concerned that the deadline of April 19 for the submission of nominations is way too close. They question why things are being done in a rush.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe sent a circular to members on Friday, which was seen by Sunday World. In the circular, it is made clear that the league will only be entitled to submit nominations for the position of vice-president.

Two weeks ago, Jordaan tightened his grip at the top after a proposal that PSL club owners can run for the Safa presidency was shot down by members at the Safa congress.

That motion automatically rules Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi out of contention, after it was reported that he was interested in challenging Jordaan.

The motion that the chairperson of the NSL/PSL (Irvin Khoza) cannot contest the Safa presidency was upheld. Three regions had voted in favour of the motion, including PSL club owners, but they were defeated by a landslide margin.

Jordaan was elected in 2013 for his first term, when he defeated another contender Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko in a landslide victory, to rise to the top.

In 2018, Andile “Ace” Ncobo withdrew from the race on the morning of the elective congress and Jordaan stood unchallenged.

Veteran administrator Ria Ledwaba is reported to be standing against Jordaan but there has not been an official pronouncement from her camp. She is Safa vice-president.

“The executive committee agreed on the date suggested at our congress two weeks ago. They informed me I must assess and get a date before the end of August. I have now informed all members,” said Motlanthe.

