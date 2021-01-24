Easy ways to make your fuel tank go a little further

Johannesburg – Following hefty January fuel price increases, cash-strapped and Covid-battered South Africans have to find innovative ways to save fuel and money.

The petrol price went up by 40c to 43c a litre, and diesel by 54c to 55c a litre. Bianca de Beer from Dialdirect Insurance says an average increase of 48c a litre is steep on its own, but when coupled with the fact that a 60-litre tank already costs more than R800 to fill up, it places a strain on motorists’ wallets.

“The good news is that, with a few minor adjustments to your driving habits and with regular car maintenance, you can boost the fuel efficiency of your car by as much as 40%. If you fill up 48 times a year at roughly R900 per tank, a 40% reduction in fuel consumption could save you over R17 000 a year.”

.To ensure better fuel economy, there are a few tips that motorists can consider to get more value for money.

Service smart:

A car can burn up to 30% more fuel if proper maintenance is not performed on a regular schedule. Service your car regularly.

Wheel wise:

Check your wheel alignment. Bad alignment causes more friction, which takes more power to overcome, resulting in higher fuel consumption.

Pressure check:

Check for under- inflated tyres because these increase resistance. Aircon costs a cool buck: Use the air conditioning only when necessary.

Dead weight:

Reduce the vehicle’s weight by removing unnecessary items from the car. Don’t speed: The gas-guzzling effects of “stepping on it” are well-known.

Don’t stop-start: Maintain momentum as far as possible by flowing with traffic and timing your approaches to hills and traffic lights.

Geared for efficiency:

Drive at the lowest speed in the highest gear that the road and traffic conditions allow without labouring the engine.

Plan ahead: Do several tasks on one-round trip as opposed to many shorter ones.

Wait out the rush: Battling through traffic increases fuel consumption and wear and tear.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD