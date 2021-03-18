Editorial: New Motsepe needs help of old guard

Johannesburg – Friday marked the dawn of a new era for African football.

Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe, a man who genuinely loves soccer but most significantly loves his country and Africa, was elected as the eighth Confederation of African Football (CAF) leader.

To say his ascension to the continental football throne comes at a time when the sport is beset with a number of challenges would be stating the obvious. He has made some lofty promises during the course of his campaign.

Apart from being the president of Mamelodi Sundowns, which is one of the most successful clubs on the continent, Motsepe has never served on any other body except the PSL board of governors’ meetings and driving local football development at amateur level through his family foundation.

Motsepe will be surrounded by men with hands-on experience, old hands in the running of CAF.

His right-hand men – Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania are his vice-presidents while Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast is Motsepe’s chief adviser – all steeped in the traditions of African football. The tasks Motsepe faces are not unsurmountable, if he gets the buy-in from those surrounding him. We hope and trust they will lend him all the support.

Ridding CAF of the tag of being a corrupt body is one of his major tasks, what with funds allegedly siphoned for personal gain.

His disgraced predecessor Ahmad Ahmad is a case in point.

That said, Motsepe comes with a reputation of not having to depend on CAF funds for his financial wellbeing. He also has to fix the burning issue of broadcast rights and deal with the erratic competitions programme.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD