Editorial: You can run but you can’t hide, cowards

Johannesburg – The arrest this week of several people allegedly responsible for the pillaging of VBS Mutual Bank provides hope that those who have for a long time committed serious economic crimes can now finally face the consequences of their hideous crimes.

Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza and former provincial ANC Youth League leader Kabelo Matsepe are among the 14 accused who collectively face 188 counts of racketeering, corruption, fraud, theft and money- laundering in connection with VBS.

They join a list of other powerful political heavyweights who have recently been arrested and who separately face charges of corruption.

They include ANC big shots such as Ace Magashule in the Free State, Zandile Gumede in KwaZulu- Natal and the Eastern Cape’s former health MEC Sindiswa Griselda Gomba.

We must, however, stress that they remain innocent until proven guilty. Their guilt or innocence can only be adjudicated by competent courts of law and not by the political platforms used to spew rhetoric that state resources are being used for political battles.

We are, however, bothered that many more remain free despite evidence of alleged corruption before the Zondo Commission.

The credibility of the commission is slowly eroding as no one has been prosecuted to date. We hope the latest arrests herald a new determination by the National Prosecuting Authority in its pursuit of such criminals.

SUNDAY WORLD