Education Department receiving backlash regarding their back to school decision

The national department of basic education continues to receive social media backlash following yesterday’s announcement that only pupils in Grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school on Monday, 6 July.

While the department said the decision is based on scientific research, some parents are having none of it.

Celebrities such as musician Dr Tumi, who is also a medical doctor by profession, took to social media to express concerns regarding sending kids back to school.

“I’m truly missing something… How do you project we are going to hit the worst COVID spike and then decide to send kids out to school? You can’t wait for the spike and let the winter pass. Can we stop playing politics with the lives of our kids?”

Some Tweeps agreed with the singer saying it is deadly to send kids, especially those in Grade R back to school. Some even suggested scrapping the academic year for certain grades and to focus only on matriculants.

Professor Jonathan Jansen also chipped in on the debate.

“OMW. the Minister has AGAIN changed the re-opening details. ONLY Grades 6 & 11 (and R) now returning on the 6th. The rest stay at home for longer. Meanwhile more & more teachers & children test positive, & the parents and learners at schools in a flat panic. If only they listened,” he said.

He said Educational officials are not thinking about the emotional and psychological impacts of the “on-again-off-again” decisions are having on the children

As of today, the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 95 more patients, taking the death toll from 2749 to 2884. Infection rates are fast reaching the 9000 a day mark.

Author



Meta Mphahlele