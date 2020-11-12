EFF attacks Patel over NLC board

The EFF has accused Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel of plotting to dissolve the National Commission Lotteries board and replace it with his close allies who will adjudicate over the lotteries licence.

Patel has unleashed law enforcement agencies to investigate allegations of corruption at the NLC. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption and maladministration involving the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Signed by the president on 20 October, it came into effect when it was published in the Government Gazette on Friday 6 November.

But the red beret brigade blamed this on Patel in a statement they released yesterday, Wednesday, November 11.

“The EFF vehemently opposes Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel’s attempt at impending the process of the NLC board. This is the process that is supposed to be unambiguous and unequivocal. We wish to let him know that we are aware that his agenda is to dissolve the NLC board so that he can install a puppet board full of his close friends which will adjudicate the lottery licence,” read the statement, which was issued by party spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.

The Julius Malema led organisation said it would speak up against any wrongdoing happening under Patel‘s watch.

Author



Ngwako Malatji