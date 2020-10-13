EFF leaders assault case postponed again

A serious argument broke out between the magistrate and EFF leaders Julius Malema and former spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in court today.

This as a result of the selective decision to allow the two politicians to testify in the presence of the media while the white male police officer has been granted permission to testify in camera.

Sunday World has learnt that the dispute is what led to today’s postponement of the matter at the Randburg magistrate court.

Due to this dispute, the magistrate has asked the media houses to file an application to be allowed to cover the case officially.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting the white policeman at Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s funeral.

The two opposition leaders have since said they had a scuffle with the officer because he was blocking them from entering the cemetery when they wanted to bury Madizikela Mandela.

The case was postponed earlier this year after the state indicated that it wanted more time to prepare its case.

However, despite the NPA’s announcement that the state was ready to go to trial today, another battled has ensued which saw another postponement implemented, this time to sort clarity on the magistrate’s decision to allow the media to cover Malema and Ndlozi’s testimonies, while the same was barred from covering the police officer’s testimony.

The case has now been set for trial on October 28 and 29.

Somaya Stockenstroom