Eligible learners encouraged to register for matric re-examination

Johannesburg – The Department of Basic Education has invited learners to register for the May/June Senior Certificate (SC) and National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, which are scheduled to commence on 5 May 2021.

Candidates can register for these examinations by clicking here or at their nearest Education District Office.

This examination grants candidates who registered for the November 2020 examination, but may not have satisfied the requirements for a certificate, a second opportunity to do so.

These examinations are also open to candidates who could not sit for or finish the examination due to various reasons, including medical reasons, a death in the family, or some other special reason.

The May/June Examinations form part of the department’s Second Chance Matric Support Programme.

Learner support material is available through the Second Chance Programme and further information can be found on the department’s website.

Additionally, candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for either a re-mark or re-check.

Application forms for re-marking or re-checking of examination answer scripts are available from schools or examination centres.

The Department of Basic Education will continue to work together with Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) to ensure the sustained integrity of the matric examinations, as well as to maintain the safety of candidates and officials in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The department will release the 2020 NSC Examination results to candidates on 23 February 2021 and continue with the extensive preparation for the conduct, administration and management of the 2021 May/June examinations,” the DBE said.

