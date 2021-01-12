Elon Musk is now the second richest man in the world after Tesla shares plummet

Johannesburg – Elon Musk can no longer enjoy the title of being the richest man on the planet, after his fortune fell by $14 billion in just one day, Forbes has reported.

The shares of Tesla, fell by nearly 8% on Monday, pushing Musk’s net worth down by $13.5 billion, to $176.2 billion.

After briefly overtaking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person last Friday, Musk has again fallen to second spot, according to Forbes’ estimates.

According to Forbes, Musk is about $6 billion behind Bezos, who has a net worth of $182.1 billion.

The Shares of Amazon also fell by more than 2% on Monday, lowering Bezos’ net worth by $3.6 billion.

